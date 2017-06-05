Fatal involving Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle reported east of Dayton | NevadaAppeal.com

One person is dead following a head-on collision with a Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper.

According to officials, the two vehicles were travelling on Highway 50 in Silver Springs around 2:40 p.m. when they collided. Officials said the driver of the civilian vehicle is presumed to be dead.

Traffic delays are expected in the area while an investigation is conducted.

Other injuries were reported. CareFlight and ambulances were called to the scene, said witnesses.

No further information is available at this time.