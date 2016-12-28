Fire quickly knocked down at Mound House manufacturing facility | NevadaAppeal.com

Central Lyon County Fire Protection District crews quickly knocked down a fire at a manufacturing facility on Heppner Drive in Mound House Wednesday morning.

Crews from Lyon, along with mutual aid from Carson City Fire Department and Storey County Fire Protection District responded to an activated fire alarm at 4:12 a.m.

Units arrived on scene to a working fire, made entry to the building, and with the aid of a Thermal Imaging Camera located the fire through heavy smoke and were able to extinguish the fire with minimal property damage.

No injuries were reported.