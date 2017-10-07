Firefighters respond to Walker trailer fire

Firefighters from Mono, Alpine and Douglas counties responded to a trailer fire in Walker on Saturday morning.

The fire was reported 11:30 a.m. at the Walker RV Park, according to the California Highway Patrol web site.

Topaz Ranch Estates firefighters reported three trailers were involved. The fire was reported knocked down at 12:25 p.m.

East Fork rescuers responded to a report of a dirt biker who crashed and injured his leg in the Pine Nuts near City of Refuge at 11:10 a.m. Saturday.

The dirt biker was transported for medical treatment.

A 10-acre fire off the end of Lindsay Lane on Friday started when a four-wheel drive pickup caught fire and ignited the surrounding brush.

Firefighters from East Fork and other agencies responded to the fire at 4:24 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they found the pickup was ablaze and the fire was spreading.

The area, located in the foothills above Johnson Lane is popular with four-wheel drive enthusiasts.

The fire was reported contained on Saturday morning.