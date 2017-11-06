First Judicial Court Felony DUI Program receives grant funding for 2017-2018

The First Judicial Court felony DUI program has received $30,000 in grant funding for the 2017-2018 fiscal year from Nevada Department of Public Safety's Office of Traffic Safety. The DUI Court program operates out of the Carson City Department of Alternative Sentencing and provides an alternative to prison for felony DUI defendants. The three- to five-year program has had 53 graduates in its nine year history and is proud to contribute to the safety of Nevada highways and roads.

The innovative DUI Court program goes beyond traditional discipline and deals with felony repeat drunk driving offenders by providing long term, ongoing accountability and rehabilitation, in addition to a conviction.