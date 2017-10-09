FISH seeks help from schools to donate to families in need

As the holidays approach, there's an opportunity for local schools to unite and donate to families experiencing food insecurity.

The lesson is if students come together to help others, efforts and hard work are rewarded.

With Halloween coming up, Trick-of-treat for FISH — Friends in Service Helping — is one the largest food drives of the year for the organization, as it provides care to the homeless and those in need in Carson, Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties.

From now until Oct. 31, students are encouraged to bring one or more can to school each day during the Trick-of-Treat for FISH food drive, or at least 17 cans to feed the hungry for three months, with prizes wrapping up the drive.

According to Feeding America's Map the Meal Gap study, at least 13 percent of the population in Carson City experiences food insecurity.

But as for local organizations such as FISH, they gave out 319,740 food bank meals and provided 25,747 meals in the FISH Family Dining Room, and 12,510 night of lodging in the shelters to men, women, and children.

Recommended Stories For You

Cans will be collected from the schools each day until the end date and the following prizes will be awarded Friday, Nov. 10:

Top School: Most cans collected receives a trophy.

Top Class: Most cans collected by any class, each student receives a movie pass, drink and popcorn at Galaxy Theater.

Top Class in Each School: Ice cream cup for each student.

Top Teacher: $150 gift certificate for class supplies.

First Place Student: Movie night at home gift basket.

Second Place Student: Pizza for lunch with three friends.

Third Place Student: Gift certificate to Baskin Robbins.