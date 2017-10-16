Flavors of India coming to Carson City soon

Carson City will have more eclectic dining options in December.

Flavors of India plans to open Dec. 3 in the standalone space at the Carson Mall formerly occupied by Tahoe Ridge Winery & Bistro.

The new restaurant will be open seven days a week, serving a lunch buffet for $9.99 Monday through Friday as well as dinner from 5-9 p.m., and lunch and dinner on the weekends. A full-service bar will be open from 5 p.m. to closing.

"We'll alternate dishes so every day the buffet is different," said Dolly Kaur, who with her daughter, Manpreet, will own and operate the new restaurant. "We're finalizing the menu. It will be simple, short and quality food."

Flavors of India is the first venture for the pair. Manpreet decided she wanted to get into the restaurant business after a three-month trial run operating an Indian eatery in Livermore, Calif.

The family hoped the experience might steer Manpreet away from the business, but she fell in love with it instead.

"I really loved it. I managed, I bussed, I served," said Manpreet.

So the family started looking in the San Francisco Bay area for suitable space to open their own restaurant. They were having trouble finding anything when someone they knew mentioned the vacant Carson City location. They had planned to explore possibilities at Lake Tahoe so they added a trip to Carson City to their agenda.

As soon as they saw the 10,000 square-foot building on Carson Street they knew it was the right spot.

"I fell in love with the place," said Manpreet.

And everyone was welcoming, said her mother.

"She's loving the town and I'm loving the people," said Dolly.

Two chefs from the Bay Area will be moving here to cook, but the restaurant is currently hiring for other positions. Anyone interested can contact the restaurant at 775-461-0713.

A ribbon cutting is planned Dec. 2 at noon at Flavors of India, 1105 S. Carson St. The restaurant will open for regular hours the following day.