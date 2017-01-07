Flood similar to 2005 expected in Carson City Sunday, Monday | NevadaAppeal.com

Flood similar to 2005 expected in Carson City Sunday, Monday
January 7, 2017
Tips from NV Energy
Consider all downed power lines as live and dangerous and stay a safe distance away from them.
Call 911 to report the downed line.
Disconnect electrical appliances prior to the flood.
Don’t touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water.
Avoid standing water as it may be electrically charged from underground or downed power lines.
Never go into a basement with standing water in it unless you are sure the electricity is off.
Report outages immediately to NV Energy at nvenergy.com or by calling customer service at 834-4444.
For more information on flood preparation:
http://www.floodsmart.gov/floodsmart” target=”_blank”>ListBullet”>www.floodsmart.gov/floodsmart/,
carson.org” target=”_blank”>ListBullet”>carson.org
carson.org/government/departments-g-z/information-technology/flood-alert-page” target=”_blank”>ListBullet”>carson.org/government/departments-g-z/information-technology/flood-alert-page.
Information on the state of the Carson River can also be found at http://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=rev&gage=STWN2.
Lindsay Chichester, extension educator with University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, offers this tips to prepare for a potential flood. To read more go here
BEFORE A FLOOD:
Water: At least a three-day supply (one gallon per person per day and extra if you have pets)
Food: At least a three-day supply of non-perishable, easy-to-prepare foods
Medications: At least a seven-day supply
Medical items: Hearing aids and batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, canes or other walking assistance tools, items for people with disabilities
First aid kit
Flashlight with extra batteries
Rubber boots and rubber gloves
Copies of personal documents (medication lists, important medical information, deed/lease to home, birth and/or marriage certificates, insurance policies, etc.)
Cell phones and chargers
Family and emergency contact information
Extra cash
Extra blankets, clothing, and shoes
Baby supplies (bottles, formula, baby food, diapers)
Pet supplies (collar, leash, ID, food, water, carrier, bowl, blankets, toys)
Extra sets of vehicle and house keys
Priceless items or valuables
Rain gear
Camera for photos of damage
A NOAA weather radio which receives broadcast alerts directly from the National Weather Service
DURING A FLOOD:
Listen to the TV and/or radio for flood warnings and reports of flooding
Be prepared in case there’s a power outage, have electronic devices charged
Take advantage of sandbags if your home/business is in a flood prone area — be prepared, as these take longer to fill than you might think
If you have a basement, make sure your sump pump is working, consider a backup battery operated one if necessary
Clear debris from gutters or downspouts
Cautiously clear small items out of waterways, anything bigger than a tumbleweed should be removed by an emergency service person
Anchor any fuel tanks and outdoor furniture
Move important documents and valuables to a safe place
Be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice
When a flood or flash flood warning is issued for your area, head for higher ground and stay there
Don’t try to walk in flood waters, just six inches is enough to knock you down
Don’t try to cross a flooded road, turn around and find an alternative route. Most cars can be swept away by less than two feet of water
Keep children out of the water
Be especially cautious at night when it’s harder to recognize potential dangers
Know your evacuation routes (several may need to be identified) and have a place to stay
Ensure your vehicle has a full tank of gas and is ready to go if you need to leave an area quickly
If you don’t have a place to go, contact the city to determine where evacuation shelters are located
Establish a communication plan with family — determine ahead of time where you will meet or go if you should get separated
Use text messaging or social media to let friends and family know you’re safe
If you should happen to get trapped in a building, vehicle, or outdoors during a flood, get to the highest spot you can and try to signal or call for help.
AFTER A FLOOD:
Only return home when officials have declared the area safe
Shut off utilities until it can be determined they don’t pose a risk
Use flashlights, not lanterns, torches, or matches to examine buildings, as open flames may cause a fire or explosion if gases have been leaking
Before entering your home, look for loose power lines, damaged gas lines, foundation cracks, or other damage
If you smell natural or propane gas or hear a hissing noise, leave immediately and call the fire department
If parts of your home are collapsed or damaged, approach carefully
During cleanup, wear protective clothing, rubber gloves, and rubber boots
Be especially cautious of mold, asbestos, or lead paint contamination
If food or water have come into contact with floodwater, discard these items
Work with your insurance company if you have flood insurance
Let people know you are safe
Unfortunately we cannot prevent floods, but we can prepare for them. By having a plan in place and communicating that with people closest to you will help ensure peace of mind and safety.
A weekend storm is expected to produce flooding in Carson City and throughout the region similar to the flood of 2005.
The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting the Carson River in Carson City will peak at 11.5 feet Monday afternoon, causing major flooding, especially in the Carson Valley. In 2005, the river topped out at 11.45 feet.
A mix of freezing rain and snow is expected to hit Saturday morning, with a warming trend in the evening and torrential rains starting and lasting into early Monday.
“Widespread flooding including rivers certain. One of the most favorable flood scenarios we’ve seen in years. Think 2005 for planning,” said an NWS Reno alert.
The highest flood risk is Sunday and Monday, and on creeks, burn areas, urban poor drainage, construction areas, and rivers.
In Carson City, that includes drainage areas such as Ash, Combs and King’s canyons, and property near the Carson River, said Daniel Rotter, Carson City engineer.
Flooding may cause widespread power outages.
“Make sure your mobile phones are charged, you have plenty of bottled water and are prepared with food to get you through because it could be a couple of days before the power would be restored,” said Emergency Manager and Carson Fire Chief Bob Schreihans.
Emergency Management is advising residents to be prepared with a 72-hour kit with extra water, a three-day supply of non-perishable foods, a flashlight and batteries, and a first aid kit.
A non-emergency flood hotline is at 887-2355 for all calls and questions that are non-life threatening emergencies.
Also, a map of the city with live information on the flood is online at carson.org/government/departments-g-z/information-technology/flood-alert-page.
Residents can sign up for CodeRED emergency alerts to their cell phones and email at carson.org/alerts.
Do-it-yourself sandbag filling stations are available at 202 S. Curry St., near 3rd Street; Fire Station No. 52, 2400 E. College Pkwy.; Ross Gold Park, 280 E. Appion Way; Ormsby Boulevard at Washington Street; Winnie Lane at Foothill Drive; and at the Carson City Corporate Yard, 3505 Butti Way.
If needed, an evacuation shelter will be designated from several identified shelters in the city, including the Multi-Purpose Athletic Center, Carson High School, the Carson City Community Center, Carson Middle School, Eagle Valley Middle School, Al Seeliger Elementary School and Carson City Fairgrounds/Fuji Park.
The city posted a video with information at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rR7b1KpYfpU.
More safety information is available at http://www.nevadafloods.org.
Another storm is expected Tuesday into Wednesday with snow in the mountains and rain in the valleys with lots of wind, and possibly more flooding.
A storm forecast for Friday is less likely to produce more flooding, said NWS Reno.