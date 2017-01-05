Flood watch issued for Carson City area this weekend | NevadaAppeal.com

Heavy rain closed some Carson City roads Wednesday and potentially worse weather is on its way.

A storm expected this weekend is being compared to the 1997 storm that caused extensive flooding throughout western Nevada when warm rains melted the Sierra Nevada snowpack.

“Meteorologists are making the comparison because of the heavy snowfall and considerable snowpack in December 1996, which came before the 1997 ‘Pineapple Express’ or atmospheric river between December 30 and New Year’s 1997,” said Stacey Belt, Carson City deputy emergency manager. “That rainfall in the mountains brought a lot of water down causing flooding across western Nevada. If predictions are accurate and the snow level is between 9,000 and 10,000 feet this coming Saturday, it’s a lot of moisture on top of the snowpack and it has to go somewhere.”

A flood watch is in effect from 4 a.m. Jan. 8 until 8 a.m. Jan. 9 throughout the area, including in Carson City, Reno, Gardnerville, Virginia City and Stateline, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Rainfall totals of six to 12 inches are possible around the Tahoe Basin and in the Carson Range with up to three inches of rain in the lower elevations around Reno-Sparks, Carson City and Douglas County, the NWS flood alert says.

The Carson River will enter flood watch stage midday Jan. 8, continuing for approximately 24 hours, according to Belt.

She said Carson City is officially at the flood monitoring alert stage as defined by the city’s Emergency Operation Plan.

“Our focus remains public safety and making good use of the next 48 hours to review plans and procedures, and be prepared to move to heightened status as the situation dictates,” she said.

Sandbags are available at the Public Works corporate yard at 3505 Butti Way, between the Public Works building and Parks Department entrance.

It’s a self-filling station so bring your own shovel, Belt said.

If needed, an evacuation shelter will be designated from several identified shelters in the city, including the Multi-Purpose Athletic Center, Carson High School, the Carson City Community Center, Carson Middle School, Eagle Valley Middle School, Al Seeliger Elementary School and Carson City Fairgrounds/Fuji Park.

On Wednesday, Highway 50 west from Highway 395 to State Road was closed for several hours in the morning due to multiple cars spinning out on the road, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Curry Street from Rhodes Street to Lake Glen Drive was open only to local traffic until 1:30 p.m. due to flooding caused by an obstructed culvert pipe, according to the Carson City status map at carson.org.

Flooding was also reported across Nye Lane at North Carson Street.

The rain was expected to turn to snow overnight and become a mix of rain and snow on Thursday with an accumulation of less than a half inch possible, according to NWS.