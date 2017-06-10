Flower baskets return to downtown Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Since 2008, The Greenhouse Project has grown petunias featured each year in the flower baskets that hang in Carson City's downtown historic district.

As one of the nonprofit organization's three major fundraisers held annually, baskets are sponsored by individuals and businesses and proceeds continue TGP's work of feeding the community's food insecure, as well as providing a forum for agricultural education for students.

In the past, TGP has worked with Carson City Parks & Recreation to ensure the baskets are properly cared for throughout the summer.

This year, watering duties are being handled by Cassinelli Landscaping & Construction via contract with the newly-formed Neighborhood Improvement District. Hanging of the baskets and sponsorship sign installation has been done by Carson City Parks & Recreation.

"Each year, we pay the overseeing entity $6,000 to ensure the baskets are watered," said Karen Abowd, TGP president. "As awareness of TGP's role in our town has grown, so has every aspect of what we do, from education to the amount of produce we grow."

With the newly announced collaboration between Carson Tahoe Hospital and TGP, the organization's footprint continues to grow as will the volume of produce that will be given specifically to Meals on Wheels program serving the community's senior population.

"Our goal has always been to bring positive change and to find ways of actively addressing issues, rather than just wasting energy talking about what needs to be done," Abowd said. "As an example, TGP's annual Concert Under the Stars takes place July 12 at Brewery Arts Center, and every ticket sold promotes TGP's operations.

"While TGP is a magical place, what we do is not magic, but requires participation by each of us. A great way to support TGP's efforts is to participate in our Concert Under the Stars, which offers ticket price points that allows everyone across the economic spectrum a place at the table."

TGP welcomes volunteers and financial donations year around. Basket sponsorships are offered each October through December at an Early Bird Special discount. The Celebrity Chef Harvest Dinner takes place in November. TGP also hosts two plant sales each year in April and May, and offers flower bouquets and plants every other Saturday at The Farmers Market.

Tickets for Concert Under the Stars, featuring The Family Stone and Lydia Pense & Cold Blood, are currently on sale in person at Brewery Arts Center Box Office and Carson City Visitors Bureau and online at http://www.carsoncitygreenhouse.org. Volunteer, donor opportunities and more concert information can also be found on the site. For information, call 775-232-8626.