Flu cases on rise in Carson City, Douglas and Lyon counties | NevadaAppeal.com

The number of reported flu cases in the region—Carson City, and Douglas and Lyon counties—has shown a significant increase.

Because of the increase, Carson City Healthy and Human Services is reminding people that it has a large supply of flu vaccine for ages 6 months and above. Walk-ins for flu vaccination are welcome every Thursday from 8:30–11:30 a.m. and 1:00–4:30 p.m. at 900 E. Long Street. We accept Medicaid, Medicare, and most private insurances. Call 887-2195 for more information.

According to the recent CDC Weekly Influenza Surveillance Report, Dustin Boothe, epidemiologist at CCHHS, has identified a 33 percent increase in documented flu cases in the tri-county region over last year’s numbers. The predominant flu strain that is being reported is Influenza A (H3N2), which is proving to be a good match to the flu strains in this year’s vaccine. H3N2 appears to be a virulent flu strain, which was also seen in the 2012−13 season.

For millions of people each year, the flu brings a fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle aches, fatigue, and miserable days spent in bed instead of at work or school. Overall, vaccination is your best protection against getting the flu. If you have not already had the vaccine, the Health Department encourages everyone to get a flu vaccination, especially those who may be at high risk of complications from the flu, including children 6 months−5 years of age, adults 65 years of age and older, those with chronic medical conditions, and pregnant women.

Food for Flu is back for the month of January. Bring two cans of food to Carson City Health and Human Services any Thursday in January and receive a free flu shot. Walk-in Immunization Clinic hours are from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m., while supplies last. All food will be donated to Friends in Service Helping (FISH).

For questions or further information call 887-2195. Information is also available at http:/gethealthycarsoncity.org/seasonalflu.