Fly on in to the Carson City Airport open house this weekend | NevadaAppeal.com

Fly on in to the Carson City Airport open house this weekend
June 8, 2017
The Carson City Airport will hold its annual open house from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission to the event is free. Among the attractions will be the Cactus Air Force Wings and Wheels Museum Aircraft; B-25 Tootsie, A-26, OV-10 Bronco, AH-1 Cobra helicopter and TBM Avenger.
Among the activities will be ground bound experimental aircraft, balloon rides, live simulated machine gun shooting, introductory and scenic flights, rides on the SUSV Tracked Military Vehicle and EAA Complimentary Flights.
The event will begin with the EAA pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. and there will be food and beverages available throughout the day. Youth ages 8 to 17 also will have a chance to sign up with the EAA-Young Eagles.
