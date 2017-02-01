 FoodMaxx, SaveMart donate to Ron Wood Family Resource Center | NevadaAppeal.com

Back to: Local

FoodMaxx, SaveMart donate to Ron Wood Family Resource Center

Ron Wood Family Resource Center Executive Director Joyce Buckingham (center) accepts a check from FoodMaxx and SaveMart on Wednesday. FoodMaxx and SaveMart matched donations from the Share Your Christmas food drive and also took donations at the register from store customers.