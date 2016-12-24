Foreman-Roberts House in Carson City seeking funds | NevadaAppeal.com

The Carson City Historical Society (CCHS) is fundraising to restore its historic home museum.

In August, two deliberately-set fires at the Foreman-Roberts House destroyed two doors and caused smoke damage throughout the 148 year-old Carson Street house.

Carson City is responsible for repairing the damage to the structure, but the society is responsible for historic items inside, such as antique wallpaper and furniture, that were harmed by the smoke.

The contents are insured, but the society must perform the clean up and get estimates for the restoration, said Jed Block, CCHS first vice president.

“We don’t think (the insurance) is going to cover it,” said Block.

In addition, CCHS has restored its carriage house and now needs to furnish it to hold events such as its quarterly tea and an upcoming lecture series.

The first planned lecture is History of Carson City Through Pictures, a presentation of historic and current photos of Carson CIty’s downtown and historic district, presented by Block.

The Gothic Revival style house was built by James Roberts in 1859 in Washoe City and moved to Carson City by train in 1873. The last residents, Thurman and Hattie Hale Roberts, bequeathed the house to Carson City.

The city originally planned to raze it, but the public protested, saved it and formed the Nevada Landmark’s Society, which in 2002 became the CCHS.

To donate, contact the society via email at carsonhistory@cchistorical.org or its mailing address, P.O. Box 1864, Carson City 89702.