Free admission to Nevada state parks Sept. 30

In honor of Nevada Public Lands Day, entry and use of Nevada's state parks will be free Sept. 30.

A spokesman said that includes not only entrance fees but camping that night and boating fees where applicable.

"Nevada's state parks offer a great diversity of outdoor opportunities," said State Parks Administrator Eric Johnson.

Nevada operates 15 state parks. Visitors are invited not only to visit those parks but to get their passport stamped at each park they visit. Those individuals who get their passports stamped at all 15 parks earn a free annual day-use pass to enjoy Nevada's parks.