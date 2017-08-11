Free art reception in Carson City to highlight regional photography | NevadaAppeal.com

A record number of entries were submitted to the Nevada Artists Association for its annual photography exhibition.

Local and regional artists were invited to enter two photos in the judged show, which opened Aug. 6 and runs through Sept. 8 in the NAA Gallery.

The show drew 60 entries from 32 photographers, which makes it the largest photo show since the gallery opened in 1979.

Judges awarded first, second, third and honorable mention.

A free reception for the artists is planned from 1 to 4 p.m. today. The public is invited to see the exhibit, meet the artists and partake in refreshments.

Also on display at the gallery are paintings, sculptures, and fine glass and jewelry. All photos and art pieces are for sale.

Admission is free. The gallery is located at the Brewery Arts Center, 449 W. King St.

The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

For information, go to http://www.nevadaartist.org.