Free Diabetes Awareness Month classes offered

In commemorating Diabetes Awareness Month, Carson Tahoe Health will be hosting a series of complementary diabetes self-management classes throughout the month of November.

Designed to further educate and support those living with diabetes, each session will be led by healthcare experts and feature the latest insights on trending topics such as insulin resistance, metabolic syndrome, meal planning tips, and more.

"Studies show the prevalence of both prediabetes and type 2 diabetes continue to be a rising trend in our community and nationwide," said Mina Fiddyment, manager of the Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute. "By providing educational classes every November, in addition to our ongoing 'Small Steps Big Rewards' Diabetes Prevention Program, monthly support groups, preventative resources, and personalized treatment plans, our goal is to empower people to take charge of their diabetes and live a happy, healthy life. Whether you're practicing self-management, or simply looking to learn about prevention, we're here for you every step of the way."

Join Carson Tahoe Health for the following diabetes wellness classes in November:

Nov. 7 — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250. Dr. David Johnson will present insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome and Colleen Bannister will give a cardio and strength exercise intro class lecture.

Nov. 9 — 5-7 p.m., Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250. Syndi Skilling and Susie Roaldson will present helpful phone apps for diabetes management (download and use) . Dr. John Sutton, DO will talk about the use of analog insulin vs. human insulin to manage diabetes (evaluating prescription costs vs. treatment effectiveness).

Nov. 14 — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Regional Medical Center, Bristlecone Room, 1600 Medical Parkway. Linda Bundy will present targeting the 8 Core Defects in Type 2 Diabetes; use of GLP-1 and SGLT2 medication for better diabetes control. Kim Mason will present Mind over Meal, how your brain tricks you into eating more, with intro to intuitive eating.

Nov. 16 — 12-1 p.m., Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite. 250. Celebration walk, shared testimonials of successes achieved in diabetes management through education, and therapeutic lifestyle behavior changes.

All classes are free to attend and registration is not required. Carson Tahoe will be also be raffling off a Fitbit after every session.

To learn more about Carson Tahoe Health's diabetes education programs and wellness classes, visit carsontahoe.com/wellness, or call 775-445-5169.