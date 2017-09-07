Free safety day planned for area youth in Carson City

REGISTER: goo.gl/HEGEz3 or at 8 a.m. Saturday

If you go

Agencies across Carson City are teaming up to create a safer community for youth throughout the area.

"The goal is to help teach kids how to be more safe in certain circumstances," said Lindsay Chichester, extension educator with the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension. "It's stuff they will face every day. Ultimately, it could prevent a death."

Nevada's first Progressive Agriculture Safety Day will be 8:30-noon Saturday in Mills Park The event is free and open to the community.

"This is a fun-filled morning of learning for children and their families," Chichester said."There will be a variety of topics and stations participants will rotate through."

Participants will learn fire safety through a simulated ember house along with fire and engine rescue.

Other stations will include gun and hunter safety; water safety; home pesticide safety; hand washing; fire extinguisher training; and online safety, among others.

"It's going to be educational and fun," Chichester said. "They're going to meet people who are experts in their field and also get some cool swag."

While the event is open to all ages, children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

The first 300 children will receive a T-shirt and goodie bag. Pre-register at goo.gl/HEGEz3, for assistance call the Carson City Library at 775-283-7594.

Same-day registration will be 8-8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Contributing agencies include the Carson City Library; Carson City Fire Department; Carson City Parks and Recreation; Open Space Division; Carson City School District; Nevada Department of Wildlife; Carson City Health and Human Services; Nevada State Fire Marshall and the Carson City Water Subconservancy District.

For information, contact Education Educator Lindsay Chichester at chichesterl@unce.unr.edu or 775-887-2252.