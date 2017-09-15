Free talk set at First Church of Christ, Scientist in Carson City

A spiritual speaker will be featured in Learn to Pray and Heal, a free public talk from 3 to 4 p.m. Oct. 14 at First Church of Christ, Scientist in Carson City.

The speaker, Nate Frederick, is a spiritual adventurer who has traveled the globe sharing healing insights, documenting spiritual experiences and performing music. Now, as a Christian Science practitioner, he commits himself to doing what he loves most — praying with others and experiencing the healing power of God's love.

Organizers of the talk say the event isn't intended to convert people to become Christian Scientists but to provide an introduction for anyone who may know little or nothing about it.

The church is at 110 Clear Creek Ave., just east of Western Nevada Supply. Child care and parking will be provided.

For information, call 775-883-6913 or 775-883-2178, or go to http://www.cscarsoncity.org. Christian Science Church, Carson City also is on Facebook. A video featuring Frederick is at https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ng5qLENWNeE.