Friday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers | NevadaAppeal.com

Friday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers
December 24, 2016
Friday night’s winning California lotto numbers were: Daily 3 Evening: 2-1-4; Daily 3 Midday: 9-5-7; Daily 4: 9-5-9-5; Daily Derby: 1st: 10 Solid Gold; 2nd: 4 Big Ben; 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: 1:40.37; Fantasy 5: 06-14-17-26-27; Mega Millions: 21-30-39-60-69, Mega Ball: 15; Megaplier 5.
The jackpot for today’s Powerball drawing is estimated at $50 million.
For more information visit the California Lottery website: http://www.calottery.com.
