Friday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers | NevadaAppeal.com

Friday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers
December 30, 2016
Friday night’s winning California lotto numbers were: Daily 3 Evening: 5-7-5; Daily 3 Midday: 4-3-6; Daily 4: 3-3-1-4; Daily Derby: 1st: 3 Hot Shot; 2nd: 1 Gold Rush; 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: 1:44.09; Fantasy 5: 12-15-17-26-29; Mega Millions: 06-21-33-39-43, Mega Ball: 2; Megaplier 2.
The jackpot for today’s Powerball drawing is estimated at $70 million.
For more information visit the California Lottery website: http://www.calottery.com.
