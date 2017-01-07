Friday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers | NevadaAppeal.com

Friday night’s winning California lotto numbers were: Daily 3 Evening: 1-0-8; Daily 3 Midday: 9-5-4; Daily 4: 6-8-4-4; Daily Derby: 1st: 12 Lucky Charms; 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George; 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: 1:41.33; Fantasy 5: 05-14-27-31-37; Mega Millions: 06-10-44-47-54, Mega Ball: 6; Megaplier: 5.

The jackpot for today’s Powerball drawing is estimated at $94 million.

For more information visit the California Lottery website: http://www.calottery.com.