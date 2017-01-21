Friday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers | NevadaAppeal.com

Friday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers
January 21, 2017
Friday night’s winning California lotto numbers were: Daily 3 Evening: 5-6-0; Daily 3 Midday: 2-2-7; Daily 4: 7-1-1-3; Daily Derby: 1st: 4 Big Ben; 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms; 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: 1:46.32; Fantasy 5: 08-12-17-29-33; Mega Millions: 7-9-24-41-53, Mega Ball: 4.
The jackpot for today’s Powerball drawing is estimated at $153 million.
For more information visit the California Lottery website: http://www.calottery.com.
