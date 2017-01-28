Friday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers | NevadaAppeal.com

Friday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers
January 28, 2017
Friday night’s winning California lotto numbers were: Daily 3 Evening: 5-1-2; Daily 3 Midday: 8-2-7; Daily 4: 6-8-2-5; Daily Derby: 1st: 4 Big Ben; 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George; 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: 1:42.38; Fantasy 5: 02-04-11-18-31; Mega Millions: 17-37-53-54-61, Mega Ball: 8.
The jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing is estimated at $187 million.
For more information visit the California Lottery website: http://www.calottery.com.
