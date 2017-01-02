Frost family welcomes first son on New Year’s Day 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City had its first baby of 2017 born on Sunday, Jan. 1

Sean Frost, Jr. was born at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center at 4:16 a.m. Jan. 1 to proud parents Heather and Sean Frost.

“It is exciting,” Heather said about welcoming Carson City’s newest resident.

“At least it will be easy to remember his birthday,” Sean added.

Sean Jr. is 6 pounds 10 ounces and 20 inches long. Heather and Sean were going to name the baby Hunter, but after seeing how much he looked like his father, they changed their minds at the last minute.

Though Heather and Sean aren’t new parents, Sean Jr. will be their first son.

“It is awesome, it is really awesome,” Sean said. “…There were no complications and he is very healthy.”

The Frosts have a 9 and 7 year old already, and Sean said the girls were very excited when they met their little brother.

“(The girls) are so happy, they came to see him (Sunday night),” Sean said. “They are really excited (to have a little brother).”

As the first Carson baby born, the Frost family received a special basket from the hospital; filled with books, blankets, clothes and more. The parents said the basket was a welcome gift.

“We just had another great experience with Carson Tahoe Hospital,” Sean said.

Heather wasn’t supposed to give birth until Jan. 12, but her baby had other ideas.

”I thought I was going to have him on New Years Eve, but nothing,” Heather said.

Heather didn’t go into labor until about 11:45 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

“I am pretty exhausted,” Heather said.

But the little family is excited to welcome their new addition and ready to get home and relax.

“Now we are ready to relax,” Sean said.