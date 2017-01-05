Fuji Park warming shelter open tonight | NevadaAppeal.com

FISH, in cooperation with the City of Carson City, will be offering a warming shelter, along with hope, in anticipation of the freezing temperatures projected for this evening. The Emergency Warming Shelter at Fuji Park will be open tonight (Thursday) from 6:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. The shelter may be open longer based on the over-night low temperatures, 15 degrees or below, forecasted by the Nevada Appeal.

Just a reminder, the shelter will take people:

1) who are intoxicated, but do not have any alcohol or drugs in their possession;

2) who have pets that will be under their owner’s supervision;

3) who have no shelter available to them;

4) who are not a danger to themselves or others. We will be having volunteers who will be proctoring the Warming Shelter.

FISH will be having our Shelter Shuttle available to transport people from FISH to the Warming Shelter at 6 p.m. (they need to be by FISH by 5:45 p.m. and the shuttle would be leaving around 6 p.m.), and then leaving from the Warming Shelter to FISH at 7 a.m.