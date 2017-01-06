Fundraiser Jan. 12 for Centerville victim | NevadaAppeal.com

Fundraiser Jan. 12 for Centerville victim
Three area McDonalds are hosting a fundraiser for an employee who was severely injured in a Dec. 29 collision in Centerville.
From 4-8 p.m. Jan. 12, the Minden, South Carson and Winnie Lane McDonald’s restaurants will donate a fifth of their sales to the family of Ashley Bursey.
Bursey, who worked in Minden, has been on life support since the collision, according to a gofundme page set up to collect donations.
https://www.gofundme.com/expense-fund-for-bursey-family
Bursey was the most seriously injured of a half dozen people hurt in two wrecks in six days at the intersection of Highway 88 and Centerville Lane.
The collisions have renewed a call for some sort of traffic control at the intersection, with residents turning out in droves at Tuesday’s Douglas County commissioners meeting.