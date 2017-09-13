Fundraiser set this weekend for Carson City girl

Shoe Tree Brewing Co. is hosting a fundraiser Saturday for 8-year-old Iliana Avila, a Carson City girl diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

The Avila family, including a father, mother and three older sisters, are by her side at the University of California San Francisco Medical Center, where she's receiving biopsies for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma.

DIPG is an aggressive form of cancer that's wrapped around the base of the spinal stem. Avila is currently in the process of completing a six-week course of chemotherapy.

As there's no current cause or cure, any funds collected would help with current medical expenses, food, gas, and time her family can spend with her during this time.

Shoe Tree's charity event is Saturday from noon-8 p.m. with music by Leroy Virgil, raffles, and home brew demonstrations by Carson City's Just Brew It, at 1496 Old Hot Springs Road.

All proceeds go toward the Avila family.

Recommended Stories For You

Another way to donate is through a crowdfunding website, seeking a $50,000 goal for the family. Donators have contributed $5,650 so far.

To donate, visit youcaring.com/ilianacelesteavila-894775.