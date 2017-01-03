Get Healthy Carson City: Food for Flu returns to Health and Human Services | NevadaAppeal.com

This column appears in the Nevada Appeal Wednesday health pages. It addresses topics related to the health of our community.

Just because the holiday season is over doesn’t mean that it’s time for giving to end. The needs of the less fortunate in our community do not stop once the Christmas decorations are taken down. Throughout the month of January, you have a great opportunity to help stock the shelves at the FISH food bank and receive a free flu shot for yourself! Carson City Health and Human Services is once again offering the Food for Flu food drive.

For those who have not yet received a flu shot, this is a fantastic opportunity to get vaccinated. Simply bring two cans of food to Carson City Health and Human Services’ Long Street Clinic any Thursday in January to receive a free flu shot in our clinic. Walk-ins for flu vaccination are welcome every Thursday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m. All food collected will be donated to FISH.

This season, flu activity in Carson City has been higher than last year. The good news is, it’s not too late to get a flu shot — your best protection against the flu. Avoid the muscle aches, stuffiness, sore throat, and fever by getting your flu shot. If you have not already had the vaccine, the Health Department encourages everyone to get a flu vaccination, especially those who may be at high risk of complications from the flu, including children 6 months to 5 years of age, adults 65 years of age and older, those with chronic medical conditions, and pregnant women.

Carson City Health and Human Services is pleased to work with the community to help collect much-needed food for the pantry at FISH. The FISH Food Bank has a mission to end hunger by organizing food, information and support for community survival and dignity. Working to end food poverty and increase access to affordable, nutritious food for low-income families and individuals throughout Northern Nevada, the FISH Food Bank’s initiatives focus on direct services and distribution of groceries.

Last year, FISH provided nearly 400,000 meals to those in need in our community through the food bank, and an additional 44,000 meals in their family dining room. Over 8,000 people have been given a hand-up by receiving services provided by FISH. Your food donation will truly be put to good use, right here in our own community.

