Get Healthy Carson City: Share your thoughts community health needs assessment | NevadaAppeal.com

Beginning in 2016, Carson City Health and Human Services began working with other partners to conduct four different community assessments. This partnership was done in an effort to provide organizations and leaders with a current "snapshot" of our community's health and well-being. This process, called a Community Health Needs Assessment, requires the review of state and local data, seeking input from community members, and collecting feedback from community organizations. The goal of this activity is to help us better understand the health needs of our residents.

By understanding the health needs of our community, CCHHS and other organizations can use the information to identify specific health issues that need to be improved upon. Additionally, organizations can identify where to focus resources to address areas and populations with the greatest need.

A draft version of the Community Health Needs Assessment results is complete and now we need the community's help. Visit the Carson City Health and Human Services website at http://gethealthycarsoncity.org/2017-community-health-needs-assessment/ to review the results and complete a short survey. A few of the health issues identified for improvement in our community include:

Nutrition;

Access to healthcare;

Physical activity;

Housing and cost of living; and

Community workforce development.

Your input in this process is critical to its success! As you review the draft document and provide your feedback, be sure to let us know if there are any health issues that were missed and need to be included. Additionally, tell us how you think the various health issues should be prioritized. Your feedback will help us create and implement a Community Health Improvement Plan to increase the overall health and well-being for all Carson City residents.

If you have any questions or additional feedback you would like to provide, email your input to CCHHSinfo@carson.org or mail to CCHHS, Attn: CHNA 900 E. Long St., Carson City, NV 89706.