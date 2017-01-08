Goals set, achieved at fitness center | NevadaAppeal.com

It’s “Fitness for $10”

That’s where I go.

It is my friend.

It is my foe.

Operating, both day and night.

I’m up for the challenge

And up for the fight.

This year is a new one.

What will you do?

Take care of yourself.

Make a better you!

“Fitness for $10”

Has personal trainers, you know.

They will help you work out.

And set your own goals.

Do you have stress?

Is your perspective unclear?

You’ll attain a natural high

And get out of low gear.

There are group classes

Spinning, Chisel’d, Yogilates and Zumba too

You have so many choices

What else can you do?

How will you do it?

Your excuse?

Tell me why?

You will feel so much better.

Just give it a try!

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Fitness for $10 is at 829 Fairview Drive, Carson City, NV 89701. Its number is 775-885-1871.