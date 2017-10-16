Grim Reaper at Kinkead Building in Carson City
October 16, 2017
Work started Monday on the demolition of the old Kinkead Building. But
before workmen began, they and public works erected a 7-foot tall,
plywood silouette of the grim reaper — painted black, of course. the
demolition begins with environmental crews removing asbestos and other
hazardous materials from the six-story building. Public Works Manager
Gus Nunez has said he wants Kinkead down before he retires at the end of
the year.
