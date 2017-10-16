Grim Reaper at Kinkead Building in Carson City

Work started Monday on the demolition of the old Kinkead Building. But

before workmen began, they and public works erected a 7-foot tall,

plywood silouette of the grim reaper — painted black, of course. the

demolition begins with environmental crews removing asbestos and other

hazardous materials from the six-story building. Public Works Manager

Gus Nunez has said he wants Kinkead down before he retires at the end of

the year.