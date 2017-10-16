 Grim Reaper at Kinkead Building in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Grim Reaper at Kinkead Building in Carson City

Geoff Dornan/Nevada Appeal |

Work started Monday on the demolition of the old Kinkead Building. But before workmen began, they and public works erected a 7-foot tall, plywood silouette of the grim reaper â painted black, of course. the demolition begins with environmental crews removing asbestos and other hazardous materials from the six-story building. Public Works Manager Gus Nunez has said he wants Kinkead down before he retires at the end of the year.

