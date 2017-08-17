Grocery Outlet donates $2,700 to Ron Wood center in Carson City

The Carson City Ron Wood Family Resource Center can continue to stock up their food bank thanks to the local Grocery Outlet.

Joyce Buckingham, director of Ron Wood, was presented a check Thursday for $2,700 from the grocery chain from a food drive held in July.

"They are the best and we couldn't do it without the generosity of the community," Buckingham said.

Ron Wood center is a facility aimed to help families through services, education and support. Its most utilized resource is its food bank for emergency supplies to provide to families in Carson.

"We just want to thank our customers for coming together for this," said Grocery Outlet manager David Cox. "I couldn't do it without our wonderful customers."