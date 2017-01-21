Guard Welcome Home ceremony postponed | NevadaAppeal.com

Guard Welcome Home ceremony postponed
January 21, 2017
Due to anticipated severe inclement weather the Nevada National Guard has postponed the Welcome Home ceremony for the 17th Sustainment Brigade and the 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 22, in Reno. At this time a new date and time hasn’t been established.
