Guiding spirit: Carson City race benefits guide dogs

A race to raise money for guide dogs helped kick off the Nevada Day parade festivities Saturday.

More than 500 runners and walkers, some already dressed for Halloween, took part in the 28th Annual Nevada Day Classic 8K and 2 Mile Run/Walk organized by the Tahoe Mountain Milers Running Club.

"I've been doing it since I was 6 years old, when it used to be the Sage Brush Stompers," said 42-year-old April McIntyre, who was dressed as the Cookie Monster. "It's always for a good cause. And the running community here is amazing. It's nice to come out and be with people of like minds. Plus, it feels good."

Participants took off at 8 a.m. from Telegraph Square and traveled either west to Ormsby Boulevard and Winnie Lane to Mountain Street for the 8K race or north to William Street and back down Minnesota Street to 10th Street for the 2-mile race.

The finish line for both routes was on Carson Street in front of the Carson Nugget, where breakfast, awards and a raffle awaited participants in the second floor ballroom.

The event raises about $15,000 for Guide Dogs for the Blind, a national organization, and Eyes For Tomorrow, the Reno-Carson City club for people who raise and train guide dogs.

"I'm raising Nevada," said Risa Lang, last year's event coordinator.

Lang received her 8-week old pup last year on Nevada Day so named him Nevada. Soon, Nevada will be ready to be placed in a home with a blind owner.

"Last year was his debut and this year is his farewell," said Kaesa Aanestad, volunteer coordinator for the event.

The festivities inside the Nugget included a puppy parade, a costume contest and a raffle of donated items from local businesses that included tickets to the Reno Aces games, ski packages, wine and, of course, baskets full of dog treats.

Perry, another guide-pup-in-training, was on hand after walking the 2-mile route with his trainers and guardians, Warren and Claudia Wish.

The Carson City couple have trained 40 dogs since they started working with guide dogs in 1985.

"Every new pup rejuvenates the dream," said Warren Wish. "They have a wonderful life of service."