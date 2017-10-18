Halloween happenings in Carson City

Halloween falls on Oct. 31 in Carson City, but plenty of events are planned before then offering everything from trick-or-treating and games to costume contests and haunted houses.

The second annual Trunk or Treat, a benefit for the nonprofit Wishes and Angels, will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Nevada Appeal parking lot.

Besides the invitation to collect candy from trunk to trunk, the event offers food, games, pumpkin carving, baked goods, a costume contest and a hot chocolate stand.

It's free to participate, and all money raised will go to Wishes and Angels, a nonprofit that pays for birthday, graduation, prom and holiday celebrations for families who otherwise can't afford them.

Other events include:

An afternoon of old-fashioned Halloween fun from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Fort Churchill State Historic Park in Silver Springs. The family-friendly event will feature a variety of activities, including harvest games on the museum lawn, a scavenger hunt around the fort ruins and pumpkin carving and scarecrow building contests. For information, contact Kristin Sanderson at 775-577-4880 or bucklandstation@hdiss.net.

BOO-Nanza, offering a slew of Halloween activities from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 25, will take place at the Carson City Library, Carson City Community Center and Carson Aquatic Facility. The Community Center, complete with a child-friendly haunted house, will fill the gym with local businesses and organizations that will pass out candy to trick-or-treaters. Across the street at the library there will be games, crafts, and a costume contest at 5:30. The movie "Hotel Transylvania" will play at the Aquatic Facility at 6:30 p.m.

The Carson Mall's annual Scarecrow Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 27. The crafting event supplies attendees with scarecrow frames, pumpkin heads, clothing and stuffing. The cost to participate is $5 per scarecrow.

The free Blinky Man Halloween Ride will set out from 201 W. King St. at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27. The costumed bike ride with lights will traverse through the capital city with stops at local bars and restaurants. Anyone 21 and older can participate.

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" will again play at the Brewery Arts Center at 10 p.m. Oct. 27. Activities, including a costume contest and games, will start at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Go to http://breweryarts.org/.

The Children's Museum of Northern Nevada's safe Halloween celebration with trick-or-treating and crafts will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29. It's $5 for children and free for adults to attend.

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center's Spooktacular Stroll is returning from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in the north parking area at the center, 1600 Medical Parkway. The celebration offers trick-or-treating, a bounce house, booths, and displays of Care Flight helicopters, ambulances and fire trucks.

Halloween games, stories and snacks for ages 4 to 11 will be offered from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Douglas County Public Library in Minden. Halloween costumes are encouraged.

On Halloween, the Carson Mall will offer safe trick-or-treating and photos from 3 to 5 p.m. The Downtown Business Association's annual Candy Crawl will get underway at 4, and trick-or-treating at the Governor's Mansion will start at 5 p.m.