Hands-on activities planned at children’s Safety Day

University of Nevada Cooperative Extension is planning a free Safety Day event for children and their families.

The event, held in partnership with local businesses, organizations and agencies, is from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Mills Park, 111 E. William St.

"Families, specifically youth, will have a chance to learn how to be safer in a variety of situations," said Carson City Extension Educator Lindsay Chichester. "It is important to minimize injury and try to prevent death."

Participants will be divided into small groups that rotate between stations where they can learn about staying safe in different situations through educational, age-appropriate and fun hands-on activities. Stations include Extension's Living With Fire Program's Ember House, wildfire awareness, fire engines and rescue, gun and hunter safety, water safety, home pesticide safety and weeds, handwashing, fire extinguisher training, and digital citizenship and online safety.

The first 300 children will receive a T-shirt and goodie bag.

The event is part of the national Progressive Agriculture Safety Day Program, sponsored by the Progressive Agriculture Foundation. The foundation has helped put on Safety Days in multiple states since 1995. To pre-register, visit http://carsoncitylibrary.libcal.com/event/3455842 or call 775-283-7594. Attendees can also register at the event from 8 to 8:30 a.m.

For information, contact Chichester at chichesterl@unce.unr.edu or 775-887-2252.