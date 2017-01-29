Harry Potter coming to Carson High School for Winterfest | Senator Square | NevadaAppeal.com

This year’s Winterfest theme is hanging out with Harry Potter, and the plan is to turn Carson High School into Hogwarts with teachers creating a Hogwarts themed door followed by a door decorating contest. And who posited the Harry Potter Winterfest week? CHS’ own Anya Woodbury, a Leadership student who wants to make sure her senior year is unforgettable.

According to Woodbury, “I mean, I’ve always loved Harry Potter books, so I thought why not have Harry Potter as a theme? Many students have supported the idea, and now it already looks to be a success.”

Winterfest week is Jan. 30-Feb. 4. Classes are as follows: freshman are Hufflepuff (yellow/blue), sophomores are Ravenclaw (black/blue), juniors are Slytherin (green/black), and seniors are Gryffindor (red/yellow). Die hard Harry Potter fans, those who are teachers and administrators, are being asked to dress up as characters. Candidates for Winterfest King and Queen were announced at an assembly during AB55 Jan. 27. They are freshman: Sergio Montes and Olivia Singleton, Bradley Maffei and Taryn Encinas, Mark Anthony Ramirez and Alexis Philippi; sophomores: Garrett Clampitt and Taylor Dawley, Chance Smith and Nicole Hawkins, Jacob Richetta and Jazzlyn Barden; juniors: Adam Lackey and Natalie Rogers, Ramses Carrillo and Hanna Masters, Charly Lawlor and Melanie Proctor; seniors: Luke Myers and Katie Liemandt (red), Tez Allen and Skylar Swartz (blue), Spencer Rogers and Haylee Krupp (green), Luis Pompa and Chloe Dodge (yellow), Jayson Artz and Sophia Ruedy (white), and Italo Da Silva and Shaylin Segura (black). CHS Leadership is going to have a Quidditch tournament as the lunchtime activity for the entire week, and Leadership teacher Ann Britt will have a team of teachers play against the student champs on the last day of Winterfest. Quidditch teams must have seven players, and there must be at least two girls per team, and the Quidditch tournament will start Jan. 30 and continue through Feb. 3 during lunch in the big gym. Winners of the tournament will receive T-shirts and forever be known as the first to participate in a CHS Quidditch tournament. In fact, “Wizarding World of Winterfest” long sleeve T-shirts are on sale at the Student Store for $10.

TALENT SHOW

The CHS annual talent show takes place Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Carson City Community Center. Auditions are Feb. 8 at 2:05 p.m. in the upstairs cafeteria. Students may pick up audition applications in room 249 or the office Feb. 1. The talent show is open only to 9-12 graders at CHS with cash prizes being awarded. The CHS Future Business Leaders of America chapter is hosting the event; the chapter also is looking for community members to donate gift cards/certificates, etc. for the raffle to be held during the talent show. All proceeds benefit FBLA and help fund state and national competitions. If individuals or businesses want to donate a $25 to $50 raffle prize, call or email teacher Angila Golik at 775-283-1727 or agolik@carson.k12.nv.us.

CHS AND GALAXY THEATRE

Jan. 30, at the Galaxy theaters, CHS will be playing Goblet of Fire at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $5 at Student Finance and may also be purchased at the door.

CCSD PRESENTS ‘SCREENAGERS’

Carson City School District is hosting the screening of “Screenagers,” a documentary aimed at the effects of digital screen time on the minds of youth in both their family and friend relationships and the choices they make. There are two showings at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Carson City Community Center Theatre. CHS’ very own Link Crew (positive student leaders, role models, and mentors) will be holding a fundraiser at this event selling concession items to support the club. The event is free and open to the public. Go to screenagersmovie.com for more about this documentary, or call or email Link Crew Coordinator and CHS math teacher Shanell Cavener at 775-283-1747 or scavener@carson.k12.nv.us.

CHIP: CHS INCENTIVE PROGRAM

These randomly chosen students demonstrated the life skill of timeliness through perfect attendance and being on time to all their classes and were awarded a certificate and a movie pass for 2nd Quarter Perfect Attendance for 2016-17: Anthony Aguilar, grade 9; Briza Ambriz Rodriguez, grade 9; Clayton Bensmiller, grade 10; Miguel Duarte, grade 9 (not pictured); Edgar Garcia, grade 10; Destiny Hernandez, grade 9; Raul Lopez, grade 11; Spencer Rogers, grade 12 (not pictured), and Emma Rosen, grade 10 (not pictured). Congratulations to Brian Fox for nominating Dyllan Abbott for staying after class to stack chairs and Cathy Atchian for nominating Luis Ontiveros for keeping his cool as an office aide while dealing with some upset parents in the office. The students received a free pizza, and Brian and Cathy received free yogurt.

CHS No. 1 FOAM FINGERS

The Greater Nevada Credit Union branch at CHS is selling the CHS No. 1 foam fingers for only $2 each, and 100 percent of sales go to support the Blue Thunder Marching Band. Please support CHS’ Senator Pride, and help out the band, too. Quantities are limited, so stop by soon.

BLOOD DRIVE RESULTS

The Carson High School blood drive sponsored by the National Honor Society was a terrific success as more than 190 people donated. They included CHS students, faculty, and members from the community. NHS members provided snacks and drinks for the donors and worked the sign-in table.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

The student of the week is Evelyn Rodriguez. She is a senior this year and taking several rigorous classes. She is a hard working Senator who works her hardest to help out around the school and show respect and kindness to those around her. CHS thanks Evelyn for being a vital part of the student community.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

The featured student for this week’s Senior Spotlight is Christian Okamoto. Christian has taken a total of 15 AP and honors classes throughout his high school years, consistently challenging himself to work harder. Despite the rigor of his schedule he maintains a GPA of 4.7 and is currently working on his final course to complete the engineering pathway and earn his certificate. Through his involvement in engineering, he competed in the AASHTO Bridge Building Competition where, as part of a team, they designed and built a bridge, did a seven-minute presentation for the judges, and tested their final product. The team was awarded an honorable mention for their efforts. Christian has participated and taken leadership roles in many clubs and activities over the years. He is currently the events coordinator for National Honor Society, Public Relations Officer for Interact, and a Link Crew director. He has also participated in Key Club, SkillsUSA, and the golf team. He volunteers his time for various organizations including the Humane Society, the Greenhouse Project, the CHS craft fair, and the CHS blood drive. He has been a math tutor for Solutions and volunteers as a tutor at one of the CCSD elementary schools. In his free time, he plays guitar. Christian wants to attend university to study engineering. He has been accepted to Texas A&M, Penn State, and University of Colorado-Boulder; he is still waiting to hear from two others. CHS is certain Christian will find success no matter where he ends up, is very proud of his accomplishments, and wishes him the best of luck in his future.

