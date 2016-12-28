Carson City rattled by two earthquakes; series of quakes reported in Nevada | NevadaAppeal.com

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake 16 miles southwest of Hawthorne was felt throughout Carson City, Lyon and Douglas counties early Wednesday morning.

The quake reported at 12:18 a.m. was 73 miles southeast of Carson City, according to the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.

At 12:22 a.m. a second quake, this one a 5.7 was reported 14 miles west-southwest of Hawthorne. That quake also was felt throughout Northern Nevada. The second quake was 70 miles southeast of Carson City.

Carson City Dispatch received numerous calls after the quakes. No damage has been reported in Carson City.

A third quake — a 3.6 — was reported at 12:39 15 miles east northeast of Bridgeport, Calif., or 68 miles southeast of Carson City.

At 12:39 a.m., a fourth earthquake was reported 29 miles southeast of Fallon. This quake, which was 76 miles away from Carson City, registered at a 3.0 magnitude.