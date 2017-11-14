Helicopter delivers math, science lesson at Eagle Valley Middle School in Carson City

Eagle Valley Middle School students had the opportunity to experience some hands-on learning Tuesday, seeing how math and science is integrated into the military.

The Nevada National Guard flew a CH-47 Chinook helicopter and landed that aircraft on the school's front lawn Tuesday in front of hundreds of students. The National Guard brought the copter to show students how science, math and other STEM subjects factor into how the Guard members do their jobs.

"Our job is all about community support and one of the main reasons we are here today is for the STEM program," said Guardsman Steve Nielsen. "Eagle Valley has one of the best STEM programs in the state so we want to encourage that for the students and provide them with the opportunity to see all of that in motion."

The Chinook was supposed to visit the school on Thursday for Veterans Day but that was postponed because of the weather, but for some students getting to see the helicopter still helped them connect with veterans and service members.

"It is nice of them to come," said Kiara Luhrs. "It's cool to see because my uncle does sort of the same thing and he's deployed so it is cool to see what he does."

Students ran across the field to the helicopter to be first in line to tour the craft and talk to the pilots. They all had the opportunity to go inside and see what the service men and women fly in.

"When we first canceled (last week) there were a lot of frustrations, they were really bummed," said Vice Principal Sue Moulden. "So when we told them today it was coming they were excited and ready to be on the field to see it so when it came in they were just like oh my gosh."

The students learned about the military aircrafts and veterans for the holiday before getting to see the helicopter in action. Moulden said the helicopter is a good way to showcase the reality of the military to students.

"It's important for kids to have the opportunity to feel and touch and realize that it's real and that it's not just something that they see on television," Moulden said. "We have lots of students who talk about a future with the military and this is another way to help reach that for them and show they that what they want to do is a possibility."