Heller has $4.2 million war chest

Democratic contender Jacky Rosen outraised Sen. Dean Heller this past quarter, raking in $1.2 million compared to the $1.1 million he reportedly raised during the quarter.

But Heller has a substantially larger war chest — more than $3.5 million before this most recent quarter's contributions and expenses were tallied. According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, Heller now has nearly $4.2 million on hand.

He, however, must first contend with a primary challenge from Danny Tarkanian whose name recognition is expected to make Heller take him seriously despite a series of losses in previous races.

Tarkanian has lost five major political races since 2004, most recently losing to Rosen in the race for Congress.

Rosen's campaign said she received more than 20,000 contributions with 92 percent of them less than $100.