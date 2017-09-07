Help sought in finding missing Fernley woman

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating 42-year-old Jessica Brooks of Fernley.

Brooks was last seen in the Spruce Drive area of Fernley around 11 p.m. on Aug. 16 and hasn't been heard from since. She was seen on foot, but her direction of travel is unknown. She's known to have ties to the Reno, Wellington and Fernley areas.

Brooks is a white female, approximately 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has hazel eyes and blonde hair with dark roots. She has numerous tattoos including a sleeve tattoo on her left arm.

Brooks was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt with "California" written across the front, blue jeans and black boots with flames.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office seeks information about the woman's whereabouts and other information about her. To report information, contact Detective Sean McNeil, 775-577-5206, ext. 2, and reference Case No. 17LY03263, or contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or http://www.secretwitness.com.