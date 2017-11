A reward is being offered for the return of a yellow adult tricycle that was taken from the Carson Mall on Oct. 30. Pictured is the tricycle's owner, Matthew Ingbar, a 31-year-old Carson City man with Down Syndrome. Ingbar relies on the trike as his primary form of transportation. Anyone with information is urged to text 775-720-3608 or contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office at 775-887-2500.