History Channel’s hit show ‘American Pickers’ to film in Nevada | NevadaAppeal.com

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and the rest of the team from the History Channel’s hit show “American Pickers” are returning to Nevada.

Episodes of the documentary series will be filmed in the area this spring.

The show explores the world of antique “picking” by following Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They’re always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics.

Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They’re ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

The show’s producers are looking for leads on hidden treasure.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com, or call 855-OLD-RUST.