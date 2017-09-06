‘Homes for Dogs’ adoption weekend set in Carson City

Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate of Carson City helps people find homes on a daily basis, but this weekend it's partnering up with the Carson City chapter of the Nevada Humane Society to help find homes for dogs.

For the first time locally, both organizations are joining hundreds of Coldwell Banker offices and animal shelters across the country for the Coldwell Banker "Homes for Dogs" National Adoption Weekend, Saturday and Sunday.

According to The Humane Society, 6-8 million dogs and cats enter shelters each year, and only about 30 percent of pets in homes come from shelters or rescues.

Managing Broker Victoria Williams said local businesses such as Sierra La Bone and BowWow Meow Bakeshop will also be at the event for support.

Williams said at least 10 dogs and four cats will be available for adoption, along with representatives of the Nevada Humane Society to assist with the process.

"It's really important for us we support the local community this way," she said. "It's also important for pets to have a home to loving families and we're happy to do it."

Recommended Stories For You

The nationwide adoption weekend is part of the "Homes for Dogs Project," a three-year campaign launched by Coldwell Banker Real Estate and Adopt-a-Pet.com, the country's largest non-profit pet adoption website.

In just the first year alone, the organizations helped to facilitate more than 20,000 adoptions.

"We are lucky enough to help people in the Carson City community find new homes every day," said Ron Hoy, broker/realtor affiliated with Carson City's Coldwell Banker. "Now, we get to extend that service to homeless pets in need. It's a win-win."

The event will be set up in the parking lot in front of the Coldwell Banker office, 123 W. Second St., from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.