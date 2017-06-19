Howard Grotts cruises to title; Rose Grant wins woman’s race (gallery) | NevadaAppeal.com

Throughout the 2017 Epic Rides series, Howard Grotts has been flawless, Sunday was no different.

Grotts was near the front all day and pulled away on the final lap to win the Carson City Off-Road in 3:52.25.

Grotts collected $5,000 for the win and $2,500 for claiming the series title.

Coming in second was Keegan Swenson in 3:54.41.

Geoff Kabush, who entered second overall in the standings, faded after suffering at least three flat tires during the 50-mile ride. He finished 29th.

On the women's side, Rose Grant pulled away on the last lap to claim the Carson City Off-Road title in 4:36.41.

Grant who suffered an injury and was out of the overall title collected $5,000 with the win.

Katerina Nash, who won last year's Off-Road, won the overall title after a third-place finish on Sunday. She collected $2,000 for the finish and $2,500 for winning the series. Amy Beisel finished second in the overall ($1,500) and second in Carson City Off-Road ($3,000). She finished five minutes behind Grant (4:41.21).

The start was moved up an hour allowing riders to finish with temperatures in the low 90s.

After the pros started their rides early Sunday morning, about 75 kids took to the streets as part of the Shimano Youth Series Kids' Ride.