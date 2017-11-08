Hub Coffee Roasters open for business at The Union in Carson City

The Union's coffee shop, the second arm of the restaurant's eatery, coffee bar and tap house trifecta, has spent the last week perfecting processes and procedures and has announced it will be open daily at 7 a.m.

The coffee bar entrance is located on Curry Street, behind The Union at 302 N. Carson St.

Filled with the scent of house roasted coffee from Hub Coffee Roaster's flagship in Reno owned by Mark Trujillo, The Union's coffee shop offers hot and iced Hub coffee and tea beverages, breakfast foods and pastries, as well as packaged Hub Roasters coffee products. The Union, which opened in June and celebrated its grand opening last month, is offering full menu service in the restaurant and coffee shop, including the newly renovated patio area.

"Now that the coffee area is open, we are super excited to continue to grow The Union toward Curry Street," said Mark Estee, part owner of The Union. "We want this to be the place downtown for people to congregate, have meetings and enjoy some great coffee. Having The Hub and Mark Trujillo are integral parts of why we all wanted to be here in Carson City together as one Union."

The Union is a collaboration between Estee of Liberty Food & Wine Exchange and chez louie in the Nevada Museum of Art, Trujillo of Hub Coffee Roasters, Tanya McCaffery, CEO and founder of VAST Financial Services, Executive Chef Tommy Linnett and General Manager Nick Meyer.

For information about The Union, visit http://www.theunioncarson.com.