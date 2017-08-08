Humans in Lyon County found to have West Nile virus | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting the first human cases of West Nile virus (WNV) in Lyon County for 2017. The individuals confirmed to have WNV were diagnosed with the less severe form of the illness.

These are the first human West Nile virus cases to have been reported in the tri-county (Carson City, Douglas County and Lyon County) area this year. Two individuals were identified to have WNV through the blood donation pre-screening process and one individual was confirmed to have the less severe form of the illness.

CCHHS stresses the importance of taking steps to prevent WNV infection. The most effective way to avoid West Nile virus disease is to prevent mosquito bites. Be aware of the WNV activity in your area and take action to protect yourself and your family.

Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products provide longer-lasting protection. More information about insect repellents can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/westnile/faq/repellent.html.

When weather permits, wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors. Mosquitoes may bite through thin clothing, so spraying clothes with repellent containing permethrin or another EPA-registered repellent will give extra protection. Don't apply repellents containing permethrin directly to skin. Do not spray repellent on the skin under your clothing.

Take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours. Take extra care to use repellent and protective clothing from dusk to dawn or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.

Recommended Stories For You

Mosquito-proof your home. Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside. Use your air conditioning, if you have it. Empty standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires, and birdbaths on a regular basis.

For more information about West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses, visit GetHealthyCarsonCity.org or contact us at (775) 887-2190 or cchhsinfo@carson.org.

For more information on how to contact Lyon County's mosquito abatement districts, see http://www.lyon-county.org/205/Board-of-Commissioners.