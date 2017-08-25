Hurricane Harvey cancels Basque Fry appearance by Vice President Mike Pence

With Hurricane Harvey rapidly approaching the Gulf Coast, both Vice President Mike Pence and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz have decided to cancel their planned appearances at Attorney General Adam Laxalt's annual Basque Fry.

The 3rd annual barbecue fundraiser was set for Saturday at the Corley Ranch in Gardnerville and expected to draw a large crowd because of the Vice President's attendance.

Laxalt issued a statement saying he understands that the two felt it most appropriate to focus their attention on the people who will be affected by the storm.

"While I am grateful that these two great leaders had planned to visit us (Saturday) at the Basque Fry, they are each making the correct and best decision and I fully support them both," said Laxalt in a statement.

He said, however, the event will go on Saturday, including remarks by conservative speakers including Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Umnion , Rep. Mark Amodei of Nevada and New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez.

The Basque Fry is hosted by Laxalt's PAC Morning in Nevada and is one of his key annual fundraisers.

Hurricane Harvey was listed midday Friday as a Category 3 storm with 120 mph winds. It was expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast near Corpus Christi, Texas late Friday or early Saturday and could stall over the state, which weather experts say could lead to major flooding.