IHOP Memorial Run on Wednesday in Carson City

The annual IHOP memorial run is set for Wednesday to commemorate those lost in the shooting six years ago.

The Nevada National Guard will hold the run to commemorate the three Guardsmen and one civilian — Lt. Col. Heath Kelly, 35; Master Sgt. Christian Riege, 38; Sgt. 1st Class Miranda McElhiney, 31; and Florence Donovan-Gunderson, 67 — were killed when a suspect walked into the Carson City IHOP and started shooting on Sept. 6, 2011.

Dozens of soldiers and airmen will traverse the 5-kilometer route from the restaurant to the Office of the Adjutant General complex on Fairview Drive.

Everyone is invited to join and it's a free, non-competitive event.

The run will start at the IHOP on Carson Street at 7 a.m., and conclude at the Office of the Adjutant General complex.