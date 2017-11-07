In Carson City, Adam Laxalt says Nevada is headed in right direction

Attorney General Adam Laxalt said Monday he believes Nevada is headed in the right direction in economic development and reforms to education.

And he gave Gov. Brian Sandoval credit saying he has "done a good job for Nevada."

He made the comments following a stump speech before an audience of about 55 at Glen Eagles in Carson City on day six of his statewide tour to announce his run for governor.

It was very much the same introductory speech he has given at each of his stops over the past week, candidly laying out his teen-aged trouble with alcohol addiction and his successful recovery with the help of his mother Michelle, grandmother Jackie and friends.

Wearing jeans, cowboy boots and a jacket emblazoned with the Nevada "Battle Born" logo, he promised in the coming months he will lay out much more specific plans to keep the state moving in a positive direction and further improve economic development efforts as well as the education system.

He said after the speech all the people he has been talking to are talking to him about jobs and the economy.

He also urged those in the crowd to get out and work to get him elected.

"I know these campaigns are going to get ugly and going to get tough," Laxalt told the crowd.

He said despite being a devout Catholic, he believes in the death penalty. But he declined comment on the upcoming execution of Scott Dozer saying he's the state's lawyer in charge of handling any legal action attempting to stop the execution.

So far on the tour, he and his campaign staff have visited 17 different cities across the state from Las Vegas to Reno to Ely, Elko and smaller sites like Goldfield and Yerington. The tour wraps up today with two sessions in Boulder City and Pahrump.